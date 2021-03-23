More COVID In Corrections
(KFOR NEWS March 23, 2021) Three more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Two are employed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) and one staff member is employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). All three staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 548. 540 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
