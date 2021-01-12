More Covid Deaths Reported–Risk Dial Remains Red
Lincoln, NE (January 12, 2021) — Four additional deaths were reported in Lincoln and Lancaster County from Covid 19 today. The death toll from the Pandemic in the Lincoln area is now 175.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird warned that “we are seeing a reversal” during her weekly briefing today. The reversal, she says, includes additional cases and hospitalizations. The Mayor asked that everyone continue to be vigilant about protecting themselves and their loved ones as well as their fellow citizens.
In an apparent reference to Los Angeles, California, in which cases of the virus are straining and filling hospital beds, “We don’t want to become L.A.” she said. “Not even close.”
A two day total of new cases totaled 281.
On the bright side, the Mayor said, Lancaster County is beginning to receive more vaccine. She noted that 10,000 more doses had been received in the past week.