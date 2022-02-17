More Covid Deaths As Calls For Mandate Ends Increase
Lincoln, NE (February 17, 2022) Gov. Pete Ricketts says that Nebraskans should be allowed to “return to normal” as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall. Ricketts’ comments came a day after local health officials eliminated a temporary mask mandate in Omaha. Lincoln’s mandate ends after next Friday, February 25.
Today, Lancaster County reported three more deaths from the virus. They included a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 60s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized, and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The deaths brought the Lancaster County Pandemic Death Toll to 414. 54 new cases of the virus were confirmed today.
Complete Daily Information Summary:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 54
Total cases: 68,770
Deaths reported today: 3, a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 60s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized, and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated
Total number of deaths: 414
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
67 with 47 from Lancaster County (1 on ventilators) and 20 from other communities (3 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: elevated orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is high. Updated public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Directed Health Measure:
The DHM is effective through February 25 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
At-Home Test Reporting:
The health department launched a new resource that gives Lancaster County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the health department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,494
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 211,011
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66.1%
- Booster doses: 118,489
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, February 17, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Norwood Park Elementary School, 4710 N. 72nd St.
- Friday, February 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
- Tuesday, February 22, 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
- Wednesday, February 23, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.
- Thursday, February 24, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Everett Elementary School, 1123 “C” St.
- Friday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.