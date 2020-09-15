More COVID Cases Inside NDCS
(KFOR NEWS September 15, 2020) On Monday, Director Scott Frakes announced 6 staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 3 staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The other 3 are employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) and the agency’s Central Office. All six staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 95. Sixty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
