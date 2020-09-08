      Weather Alert

More Covid Cases Added Tuesday

Sep 8, 2020 @ 6:07pm

Lincoln, NE (September 8, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 44 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,542.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 1,998 to 2,023 

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 7.3 percent
  • State – remains at 9.5 percent
  • National – down from 8.9 percent to 8.6 percent 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 34 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 25 from other communities (one on ventilator).

