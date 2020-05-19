More COVID-19 Test Sites Open Across NE
(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2020) Nebraskans continue to be encouraged to take the TestNebraska.com assessment.
More COVID-19 testing sites are opening this week in new communities, including North Platte, Scottsbluff, Thedford, West Point, and Dakota City. Test Nebraska will continue in Lincoln and Omaha.
The National Guard will also conduct testing in David City, Fremont, Omaha, and Wahoo in conjunction with the State’s public health lab.
READ MORE: Another inmate tests positive for corona virus