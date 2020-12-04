      Weather Alert

More Corrections Staff Positive With COVID-19

Dec 4, 2020 @ 4:22am

(KFOR NEWS  December 4, 2020)   6 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  3 staff members are working at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and 1 each are staff at Omaha Correctional Center, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Lincoln Correctional Center.  All the staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 356.  250 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

