More Coronavirus Cases Reported By Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Apr. 6)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 13 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community’s total to 31. The cases are individuals ranging in age from 29 to 71. LLCHD is investigating.
LLCHD is now monitoring 95 individuals. Lancaster County reports 1030 negative tests and 31 positives with 20 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and eight deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Monday, April 6, which you can hear on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.