More Changes Coming In Education

Big changes are going on in Education right now, according to Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel. Speaking before the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Joel said Public Schools used to treat all students the same “like a factory line.” Today, he says, education is becoming much more personalized.

“What are those experiences we can provide our kids that would make a difference in one, the way they view what they’re learning and how they’re learning and, two, they can actually see how it’s applied.”

Joel said “School Choice” is a term that can mean many things, but mainly refers to individualized programs for each student. He cited current L-P-S options for students such as the career academy, Fine Arts High School, and Zoo schools.

The LPS Career Academy has experienced rapid growth, he said, but is expecting much more….predicting that it would grow from its current enrollment of 540 students to one thousand. Joel cited a recently revealed statistic that Nebraska has as many as 58,000 unfilled jobs.

“In that, in fact, is the case, don’t we have to do a better job to make sure kids can connect to what those occupations are?”

Joel said a committee will start working after the first of the year to explore additional choice options