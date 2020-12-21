More books

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Music fans watch the Guns N' Roses performance onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
I like to read. My favorite books are autobiographies from musicians and bands that I love. Former Guns n Roses, Cult and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum has written a new autobiography named “Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘N’ Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N’ Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver.” Sorum says it shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of life as a musician.
“I’m super grateful for all the things I’ve been able to do. But in the book, you can see that it was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of bruises along the way.”
The book is scheduled to be released in April 2021. Looking forward to it Matt!!!!