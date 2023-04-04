MoPac Trail at 84th Street To Close For Ten Days Due To Concrete Repairs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–As the Lincoln On The Move Project begins work on 84th Street between “O” Street and Sandalwood Drive, the MoPac Trail at 84th Street will be closed for ten days, starting Wednesday and expected to wrap up April 15.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials say the trailhead parking lot will be closed through June 3 and no access will be allowed to the trail from the parking lot. If you use the trail, avoid that area during construction and no alternative route is available.

Services available at the 84th Street trailhead will still be available to cyclists and pedestrians. If you need to access the trail, you can park your vehicle at Bethany Park at 66th and Vine or at the trailhead parking lot on 98th Street south of “A” Street.

The latest project includes a mill and overlay of the existing surface and concrete repairs. Additional work using other funding sources includes pavement markings and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. For more information on the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: 84th).

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails.