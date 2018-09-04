Moos Releases Statement Regarding NU’s Cancellation With Akron

After Nebraska’s scheduled season-opener against Akron was cancelled due to heavy rain and lightning Saturday, Nebraska officials released more information on the decision.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos released the following statement on Sunday:

“Everyone associated with last night’s season opener is disappointed that the weather did not cooperate, and we were unable to play the game. We were dealing with a fluid situation, and at all times we were operating with public safety as our number one concern.

“During the delay, there were numerous scenarios discussed for contingency plans for playing the game, including a scenario to play the game on Sunday. Unfortunately, Akron faced some logistical challenges and the decision was made to cancel the game.

“Regarding any potential additions or adjustments to the 2018 football schedule, we will explore and discuss those options in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets from last night’s game in the event a game were to be added later in the season.

“At this point, everyone’s focus and attention has moved onto preparation for opening our season against Colorado on Saturday afternoon.”

