Moos Optimistic About Memorial Stadium Fan Attendance in 2020
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is hopeful fans can watch the Huskers play at Memorial Stadium in 2020.
During his monthly appearance on University of Nebraska radio show, “Sports Nightly”, Moos said he is hopeful ‘but not quite sure’.
Conversations are ongoing regarding the health and well-being of everyone involved, including fans, according to Moos. He referenced many factors regarding the upcoming season, like delaying the opening game, condensing the season, and adjusting practice schedules.
The Huskers will continue to observe the guidance and expertise of government and local health officials, said Moos, and he understands a reduced crowd is possible for this year. However, there are currently no specific plans.
As far as the sell-out streak, Moos said if they are told they can only have a certain amount in Memorial Stadium and that’s the number sold, then it’s still a sell-out.
On Monday, Iowa State announced a 30,000 cap for home games at its stadium.