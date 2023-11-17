Money Taken During Attempted ATM Theft Early Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Thieves tried to pull an ATM machine from its base in the drive-thru of the Liberty First Credit Union off of 46th and “R” Street shortly after 1:30am Friday.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says a passerby called in the report about two to three people dressed in dark clothing using a chain and a truck to try and steal the ATM from its base.

“Officers arrived and found a white 2006 Ford F-350 pickup abandoned with the chain still attached,” Kocian said.

The truck had been stolen from the area of 49th and Glade on Thursday evening. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the ATM, which was left with $20,000 in damage. Captain Kocian said they have no suspects yet in the case.

If you have information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.