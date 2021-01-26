Monday’s Snowfall Appears To Be A Single-Day January Record In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–Monday’s snowfall was a preliminary measure of 14.5 inches at the Lincoln Airport, according to the National Weather Service early Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Brian Miller told KFOR News “there has been a little bit of snow from last evening to early this morning that could add a little bit into those amounts.” The previous January record was 11.4 inches set 50 years ago on January 3, 1971, just two days after Nebraska won its first national championship in football.
If confirmed by the NWS, Monday’s snowfall would rank 2nd all time in Lincoln history, ahead of the 13.2 inches of snow on Oct. 25, 1997 and behind the Feb. 11, 1965 record of 19 inches.