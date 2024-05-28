Monday Night Fire Damages East Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)– A kitchen fire late Monday evening left behind considerable at an east Lincoln home.

LFR crews were called to the home in the 1500 block of Sunset Road, which is southeast of 56th and “A” Street, where crews reported smoke coming from the house. They found a fire in the kitchen and it was under control within 20 minutes. People inside the home made it out safely and no one was hurt.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and about $125,000 damage was done.