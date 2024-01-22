104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Monday Morning Fire Damages Waverly Home

January 22, 2024 8:59AM CST
The scene of a house fire in the area of 149th and Castlewood in Waverly early on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan/10-11 News)

WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 22)–An early morning fire on Monday prompted a response from some area departments to a home in Waverly.

According to Ryan Swanigan, a reporter for KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the fire at the home near 149th and Castlewood left what looked like the back side heavily damaged, possibly caved in.  On approach, Swanigan said smoke could be seen from Interstate 80 while heading eastbound on Highway 6.

Flames could be seen from the backside of the home, as Swanigan arrived at the scene.  What caused the fire remains under investigation.

No other details have been released yet from authorities.

