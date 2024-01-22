Monday Morning Fire Damages Waverly Home

WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 22)–An early morning fire on Monday prompted a response from some area departments to a home in Waverly.

According to Ryan Swanigan, a reporter for KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the fire at the home near 149th and Castlewood left what looked like the back side heavily damaged, possibly caved in. On approach, Swanigan said smoke could be seen from Interstate 80 while heading eastbound on Highway 6.

Flames could be seen from the backside of the home, as Swanigan arrived at the scene. What caused the fire remains under investigation.

No other details have been released yet from authorities.