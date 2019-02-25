Monday Morning Commute A Nightmare For Lincoln Drivers

Needless to say, it wasn’t the smoothest drive to work and school for many Lincoln residents on Monday morning.

City crews plowed the main arterials during the day on Sunday, but with the overnight refreeze came icy spots on already snow packed streets. Road conditions in all parts of town caused major delays on 48th Street from Superior Street back as far south as Adams Street.

Semitrailers had difficulty getting up hills on two major streets.

One semi couldn’t make it up the hill heading south on 84th Street at Leighton Avenue, forcing Lincoln Police to detour traffic. Another semi was heading north on 56th Street between Van Dorn Street and Normal Boulevard, when it became stuck and causing back ups.

City crews are still working to maintain normal driving conditions on the main streets, while handling residential plowing operations.