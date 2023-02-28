Monday Afternoon Standoff at South Lincoln Home Ends Peacefully

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–Tense moments Monday afternoon in a south Lincoln neighborhood ended peacefully.

Police were called out to near 36th and Van Dorn on a report of terroristic threats and a misuse of 911. A man later identified as 36-year-old Steven Shiffermiller was barricaded inside a home. SWAT team surrounded the house and Shiffermiller came out peacefully. He was arrested for terroristic threats and on an outstanding warrant.

Nearby Lincoln Southeast High School went into secure measures as a precaution for about a half-hour, while regular classroom work continued. No one was hurt.