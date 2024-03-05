Monday Afternoon Fire Destroys a Home Near Raymond

RAYMOND–(KFOR Mar. 5)–A fire fully engulfed a home in northwestern Lancaster County on Monday afternoon, destroying it and leaving two cats dead.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Tuesday morning said the fire happened at a home near NW 12th and West Waverly Road, southeast of Raymond. The home was being rented to four people and two were home at the time of the fire. Houchin says they tried to put the fire out with a garden hose and called 911.

Two dogs made it out safely and no one was hurt. Unfortunately, two cats perished in the fire and two more cats are missing. Houchin said the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was electrical in nature and had originated in the crawl space of the home.