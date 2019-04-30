Monday Afternoon Crash Near Milford Kills Two People

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a wrong-way driver and another person died in a chain-reaction collision on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

The collision occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near Milford. The Nebraska State Patrol says a sport utility vehicle was headed east in the westbound lanes when it struck a westbound pickup truck. The pickup then hit a westbound semitrailer.

The patrol says the SUV and pickup drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The semi’s driver wasn’t injured.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.