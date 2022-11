Will Ferrell is admitting to having an interesting plus-one at parties.

In a new interview, the actor was asked him whether he has kept any props from his movies.

Ferrell then revealed he took his prosthetic testicles from the popular 2008 comedy film ‘Step Brothers.’

Ferrell explained, “The testicles I put on a drum set. I bring them out for dinner parties. I have a special box I keep them in.”

VIDEO NSFW