Mission Seeks Winter Help

People’s City Mission in Lincoln is asking for increased donations during the winter months. Cold temperatures have brought more homeless to the Mission in search of a warm place to sleep, and this has caused some overcrowding.

Pastor Tom Barber, CEO of the Mission discussed the obstacles the winter conditions bring. “This really is [a] ‘life or death’ type situation for a lot of people. Here at the Mission, we are always getting warm clothes and coats to the homeless, but we are really concerned with their safety, too.”

People’s City Mission is in need of the public’s financial help to take care of the influx of people staying at the Mission.

To find out more about how you can help, visit www.pcmlincoln.org/donate

