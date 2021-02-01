Missing Weeping Water Woman
(KFOR NEWS February 1, 2021) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen this past Wednesday.
CCSO says 48-year-old, Amber Tjaden of Weeping Water was reported missing by family Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20-T628.
They’re asking anyone with knowledge of Tjaden’s whereabouts, or anyone who see’s her vehicle, to call authorities immediately.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Death In Lincoln Now At 198; Risk Dial Still At Orange Level