Missing Person From Blue Springs, NE
(KFOR NEWS January 4, 2022) The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kyla Morris of Blue Springs, Nebraska.
The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posts that Morris was last seen in Blue Springs on December 28th. The sheriff’s office is in contact with the family on this case.
If you know her location, please contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction where she is located.
Information can also be provided to (Gage County) Crime Stoppers at 402-228-4343 or Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 800-422-1494. Refer to Gage County Sheriff’s Office case number 2021-5493 when providing information.