Missing Nebraska Inmate Found 2 Months Later
An inmate has been arrested more than two months after he went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. A local media report said that Matthew Saxton was found Friday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that authorities had been looking for him since Aug. 1 when he didn’t show up to his work-release job, Saxton is serving a four- to seven-year sentence, which he began Aug. 19, 2019. His convictions include fourth-offense DUI and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
