Missing Lincoln Woman Found In Creek Bed
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–An 83-year-old Lincoln woman, who was reported missing early Wednesday morning, was found dead a few hours later near her southwest Lincoln home.
According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the woman was found dead around 9:30am Wednesday in the creek bed of Beal Slough over by Wilderness Park. The woman lived in the area.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue was also called to help with the recovery of a body. A news release from LFR said their technical rescue team deployed a 3:1 ratio mechanical advantage rope system to safely accomplish the task. A stokes basket was used along with the rope system for mobility up the steep embankment.
According to 10/11 Now, the woman’s husband apparently told investigators that his wife had suffered from memory issues and wasn’t dressed to be outside. The cause of her death remains under investigation.
KFOR News is expected to get a news release from LPD on this investigation sometime Wednesday afternoon.