LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 14)–On the run for a month, a man serving time for manslaughter, assault and possession of a deadly weapon out of Lancaster County and had escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook was arrested on Monday at a Lincoln home.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says Robert Grant was tracked down at a home in the 1600 block of South 8th Street by the Metro Fugitive Task Force and arrested after about a half-hour of negotiations.

“We had obtained information that he possibly had weapons and that he had been claiming that he was not going to go back. So, this was a good catch,” added Houchin. He said that no weapons were found.

Grant disappeared February 12th, after he ran from the parking lot of the McCook facility while emptying out trash.