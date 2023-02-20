Missing Inmate From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Turns Himself In

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 20)–The inmate who went missing Friday morning from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is now back in custody.

The Department of Corrections says Dakota Parrott turned himself in on Saturday morning. He didn’t return from his job out in the community on Friday. The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the lowest level and least restrictive facilities, where inmates are are allowed to work jobs, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Parrott is serving five years to six years and 90 days. His charges include use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats out of Douglas County and driving under a revoked license out of Lancaster County. He’s been in custody since late October 2018. Parrott has a tentative release date of September 20, 2024. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in June 2023.