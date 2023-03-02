Missing Inmate From CCC-Lincoln Arrested In Council Bluffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 2)–An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center Lincoln from this past December is back in custody.

Council Bluffs, Iowa Police on Wednesday arrested 37-year-old Richard Reynolds on new charges and booked him into the Pottawattamie County Jail. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Reynolds left his workplace in Waverly on Dec. 1 and didn’t return to the facility.

When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Highway 6.