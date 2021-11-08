Missing Inmate Found

(KFOR NEWS November 8, 2021) An inmate who went missing last month from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested.
Austin Risor was taken into custody the morning of Wednesday, November 3rd.
Risor failed to return to CCC-L following his work assignment on October 28, 2021. His sentence started on September 16, 2016. He was sentenced to 10 to 11 years for numerous charges out of Madison County including drug offenses, motor vehicle violations, theft, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and public indecency. Risor has a tentative release date of February 25, 2022.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
