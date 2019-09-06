Missing California Girl Found in Nebraska

A 14-year-old girl reported missing from California has been found in Nebraska and her accused abductor is in jail.
Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies located the missing girl during a routine traffic stop on Thursday. It was confirmed that the driver of the vehicle met the juvenile in California and was taking her to Ohio. At this time, it is believed that the driver and sole passenger did not know each other prior to leaving California.
The driver, Devin A. Johnson, 26, of Lyndhurst, OH, was arrested for Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child. Johnson was taken to the Seward County Detention Center.
Also Read: Man Accused of Assaulting Two People, Including Pregnant Woman