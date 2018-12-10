Missing Beatrice Teen

FROM BEATRICE POLICE FACEBOOK:
If anyone has any information on Alayna Hughes, please contact the Beatrice Police Department.  She may be in surrounding areas as well as Beatrice.  She has been reported as a Runaway. Contact Southeast Communication at 402-223-4080 with any information.  With the information we have received, a reminder of Nebraska Statute, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, can be charged to adults AND minors who may be helping her out and not returning her home or to the police department.
