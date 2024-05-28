Misfits announce Texas headlining show

Misfits are headed to the Lone Star State.

The reunited lineup of original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, plus longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, will headline a show in Austin, Texas, on August 10. The bill will also include Suicidal Tendencies, Reverend Horton Heat and Agnostic Front.

In a Facebook post, Misfits tease, “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness history and see the legendary ORIGINAL MISFITS perform LIVE—while you still can…”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

Danzig, who’d left Misfits in 1983, rejoined Only in the group in 2016. Over the years, the band has continued to play one-off headlining shows and festival dates.

