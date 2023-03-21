Misfits announce summer US shows

Misfits have announced a trio of U.S. shows for the summer.

The reunited horror punks — consisting of original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, plus longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein — will play Tampa, Florida, on June 24, Newark, New Jersey on July 8, and Phoenix, Arizona, on July 15.

Megadeth will also be on the bill for the Tampa show, while The Gaslight Anthem and AFI will support in Newark and Phoenix, respectively.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit Misfits.com.

Danzig, who’d left Misfits in 1983, rejoined Only in the group in 2016. The band has played a number of one-off shows since.