Misconduct By Corrections Staffers Leads to Arrests

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–Three people have been arrested following an investigation over improper contact with several inmates in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2023.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday arrested two employees at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The first person, 26-year-old Abbey Fielder of Lincoln, was arrested for sexual abuse of an inmate among two other offenses, while 45-year-old Laura Schluckebier of Lincoln was arrested for allowing a committed offender to have unauthorized visitation or communication.

A third person, 47-year-old Nicole Carter of Lincoln, was also arrested for sexual abuse of an inmate. The investigation is ongoing.