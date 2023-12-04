Minor Injuries to Driver in Car-Train Collision Monday Morning Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–An 86-year-old Lincoln woman suffered non life-threatening injuries, after her car collided with a train backing up at low-speed late Monday morning at 5th and “D” Street.

Lincoln Police public information manager Erika Thomas tells KFOR News the car hit the train and dragged it a short distance.

“She (the woman) was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but appears to be okay,” Thomas added.

The crossing is marked with a yield sign but does not have the flashing lights or cross arm. Thomas says the train was being backed up remotely by BNSF at the same time the car was approaching the crossing.

The car is totaled, according to Thomas, and witness statements say it may have slid on the ice but it remains under investigation.