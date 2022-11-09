Minimum Wage, Voter ID and Airport Spending All Passed Tuesday

(KFOR NEWS November 9, 2022) (AP) — Ballot questions on Nebraska’s General Election ballot passed easily Tuesday.

Initiative 433 will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 hourly by 2026, with the first bump to $10.50 starting January 2023.

It will be up to the state legislature to determine how the Voter ID initiative will be implemented and if it will impact mail-in voting.

The amendment to increase the ability of airports to expand service was also approved. The airport measure allows organizations which operate airports to offer revenue guarantees to an airline during the first few months of new service.

