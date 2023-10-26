Mike Mangini announces release of debut solo album following Dream Theater departure

Drummer Mike Mangini may not be in Dream Theater anymore, but he’s already looking forward to new projects.

In a Facebook post, Mangini announced that he’s releasing his debut solo album, Invisible Signs, on November 11.

“Can’t wait for all of you to hear it!!” Mangini says.

The album news comes just a day after Dream Theater announced on Wednesday, October 25, that founding drummer Mike Portnoy had returned to the group, effectively ending Mangini’s tenure with the prog metallers.

“I understand Dream Theater’s decision to get Mike Portnoy back at this time,” said Mangini, who’d played in the band following Portnoy’s 2010 departure. “As was said from Day 1, my place was not to fill all the roles that Mike held in the band. I was to play the drums in order to help the band carry on. My main role of keeping our live show working tightly on a nightly basis was an intense and rewarding experience.”

“Mike Mangini’s drumming is otherworldly and I’m extremely grateful for the time he spent with us in Dream Theater,” added guitarist John Petrucci. “I’m very proud of all the amazing music we made together that culminated in our first Grammy win last year and the countless magical moments that we’ve shared on stage over the past 13 years. I wish him all the best of success in his future musical endeavors.”

