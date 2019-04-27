Midwest Governor’s Talk River Management

Governors of Midwest states hit recently by flooding along the Missouri River say they’ve received assurances from the Army Corps of Engineers that the states will “have a seat at the table” when it comes to river management decisions.

The Republican governors of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri and Kansas’ Democratic lieutenant governor all met with Corps officials in Council Bluffs Friday, the second such meeting since last month’s devastating floods.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said the states are considering formation of a Missouri River management commission – similar to the Mississippi River Commission – that would include representatives from the states.

