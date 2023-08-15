Middle School Student Hurt In Hit and Run Tuesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–A hit and run accident just before 8am Tuesday in front of a northeast Lincoln middle school.

Police were called to Culler Middle School in the 5200 block of Vine Street, where a 13-year-old student was trying to cross Vine Street in the crosswalk, when they were hit by what was described as a smaller black SUV heading eastbound. The driver didn’t stop after the collision and continued eastbound on Vine.

The student only suffered minor injuries. Lincoln Police, though, are asking for any witnesses or people who stopped to render aid to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.