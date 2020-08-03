Mid-America Index Highest Since March 2019
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2020) The July Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the 9-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, including Nebraska, advanced above growth neutral, and to its best level since March 2019.
July survey highlights:
- Driven by higher new orders, the Business Conditions Index expanded to its peak reading since March 2019.
- Manufacturing job losses continue for the region. According to the latest jobs data, the region has lost almost 90,000 manufacturing jobs (5.8%) since COVID-19 onset.
- Reported impacts of COVID-19 for July: Eight of 10 supply managers detailed negative overall impacts; Approximately 55% reported job reductions compared to April’s 49%; Worker absences have declined 13% since April; Seven of 10 supply managers reported shipping problems.
- Business confidence rose to its best reading since April 2018.
Overall index: After falling below growth neutral for three straight months, the overall index bounced into positive territory for June and July. The Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, increased to 57.4 from June’s 50.3.
