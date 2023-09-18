Mid-Afternoon Kickoff for Nebraska and Michigan Sept. 30
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 18)–Nebraska’s Sept. 30 home game against No. 2 Michigan will be televised by FOX Sports, as the Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for that day Monday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central time. It will be the third game on FOX this season.
The Huskers will have consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoffs as this Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech is also set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.