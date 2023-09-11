Michigan club declares “we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd” after concert cancellation

If Puddle of Mudd plans to ever play Flint, Michigan, again, it won’t be at The Machine Shop.

The venue has announced that it will no longer be booking the “She Hates Me” rockers after they canceled their upcoming shows at The Machine Shop, set for September 15 and 16.

“This is not a ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’ cancellation,” The Machine Shop writes in a Facebook post. “This is 100% [frontman] Wes [Scantlin].”

The post doesn’t offer any other context regarding how or why Scantlin canceled the shows, but he has made headlines over the years for various legal issues and erratic onstage behavior.

“The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed,” the venue adds. “We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd.”

Puddle of Mudd hasn’t publicly commented on the cancellation. ABC Audio has reached out to a rep for the band for comment.

Meanwhile, Puddle of Mudd dropped a new album, Ubiquitous, last Friday, September 8.

