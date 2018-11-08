Michael Buble Returns To Pinnacle Bank Arena

Michael Bublé will perform atonEvery full-priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of Michael’s highly anticipated new albumis Michael’s 8th major studio album for Reprise Records and will be available November 16th.

The opening show will be in Tampa, Florida on February 13th and will include stops at Madison Square Garden in NYC on February 20th and LA’s Staples Center on April 2nd. This past August, Bublé returned to the stage after a lengthy absence for shows in Dublin, London, and Sydney where he performed for over 150,000 fans. He has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.