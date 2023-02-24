MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd unites with Trivium’s Matt Heafy on new song, “Fall of Man”

Autumn Records Ltd

Guitarist Sophie Lloyd, who plays in Machine Gun Kelly‘s band, has released a new solo song featuring Trivium frontman Matt Heafy.

The track, titled “Fall of Man,” certainly showcases the shredding skills that made Lloyd go viral on YouTube before she joined MGK’s live lineup.

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter,” Heafy previously said of the collaboration. “I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away — so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track.”

You can listen to “Fall of Man” now via digital outlets.

Lloyd previously released a solo EP, Delusions, in 2018 and has put out several one-off singles since. Her debut solo album is in the works.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.