Meth, Cocaine Seized From Northeast Lincoln Home

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force seized around two pounds of methamphetamine and more than eight grams of cocaine, after a warrant was served at a northeast Lincoln home on Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says there was over $16,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia found inside the house at 6210 Glendale Road, which is north of 62nd and Holdrege.

Five people at the home were arrested. They are 53-year-old Lamott Tyler, 43-year-old Catrina Burnett, 28-year-old Quamontay Coates, 22-year-old Dezuree Harris and 21-year-old Shacolby Sanders. All were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Tyler, Burnett and Sanders were also arrested for possession of money while violating 28-461.

Members of the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police are part of the Narcotics Task Force.