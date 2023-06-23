Metalocalypse – THE TRAILER

An epic and brutal trailer has been released for the epically brutal Metalocalypse movie Army of the Doomstar.

The movie stars Dethklock, the heavy metal stars of Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse, as they try to fulfill their prophecy and save the world from evil with the ‘Song of Salvation’.

The movie guest-stars Mark Hamill and Malcolm McDowell, with cameos from artists like Kirk Hammett, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, and King Diamond.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be out on digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd.

plus they have a date in Omaha with Babymetal on 9/28 at The Steelhouse