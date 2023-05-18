Metallica’s Kirk Hammett selling beloved “Sunny” Les Paul guitar

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett is parting ways with his beloved 1960 Gibson Les Paul Standard, known as “Sunny.”

The guitar, which was featured in the 1996 photo book The Beauty of the Burst, will be available via the Gibson Certified Vintage program.

“Sunny is special because not only is she in immaculate condition, but her tone is so present and bright, it’s like the sun cutting through clouds on an overcast day,” Hammett says. “Hence the name ‘Sunny.’ That’s the truth. The name came because she was so full and bright sounding.”

“The reason I chose Gibson Certified Vintage for the worldwide offering is because having a mint vintage Gibson guitar can sometimes feel like having a brand-new Gibson guitar,” he continues. “They’re made that well. And this is what’s really special; the fact Gibson recognizes this and is willing and ready to re-warranty these beautiful instruments. I think this is just a great reflection of Gibson’s integrity towards the past, present, and future.”

As for how much it costs to purchase a historic guitar owned by Kirk Hammett, it seems to be one of those “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it” situations. If you’re still interested, though, you can contact the Nashville Gibson Garage store directly.

Hammett previously teamed up with Gibson to release a recreation of his signature 1959 Les Paul Standard aka “Greeny.”

