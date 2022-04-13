Metallica VANS round 2

I totally missed the first round of Metallica Vans but won’t miss round two. Yes, Metallica is bringing back Vans’ Sad But True shoes.
Message from Metallica , “After the overwhelming demand for the Sad But True Vans last summer, the footwear icons have produced a second, limited-run of both the Sk8-Hi and Slip-On. This second release will be available exclusively in the Metallica.com Store and the Probity UK Store on Thursday, April 14 at 4 PM EDT. Again, stock will be extremely limited, so make sure you order the correct size. These shoes are unisex, so pay close attention to the associated men’s (M) and women’s (W) sizes listed for each.”
